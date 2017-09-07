Ganemat Sekhon best Indian in skeet at Shotgun World Championship

Ganemat Sekhon shot rounds of 23 and 22 to be placed eighth with 45 hits out of 50. (Source: File) Ganemat Sekhon shot rounds of 23 and 22 to be placed eighth with 45 hits out of 50. (Source: File)

Ganemat Sekhon, competing in the junior women’s skeet event, was the best placed Indian as qualifying rounds of the discipline got off on day six of ISSF Shotgun World Championship in Moscow.

She shot rounds of 23 and 22 to be placed eighth with 45 hits out of 50. One more round in qualifying will be followed by the final round.

Areeba Khan was 25th in the same event with 38 while Simranpreeet Kaur shot 34 to lie in 33rd place. In men’s skeet, all three Indians — Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Sheeraz Sheikh — were still in contention with two more days of qualifying to go.

The 112-odd shooters were still closely bunched after two rounds of 25 targets each and still have three rounds to go before the final on Saturday. Only one shooter, Federico Gil of Argentina, shot a perfect 50.

Angad started with a perfect 25 and followed up with a 22 to lie 42nd with 47 points with 16 others. Both Mairaj and Sheeraz shot 45 to be at 71st and 60th respectively.

In women’s skeet, Rashmee Rathore shot 40 out of 50 to be at the 55th spot while Saniya Sheikh and Maheshwari Chauhan shot 39 each to be at 56th and 58th places respectively. The women’s skeet finals are scheduled tomorrow after one more round in the qualifying.

There was intense competition in the junior men’s skeet as well as none of the 56 shooters could shoot a perfect score. India’s Hamza Sheikh shot 46 out of 50 to be at 25th spot while Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Arjun Singh Mann shot 45 each to claim 28th and 29th spots respectively.

They also have three more rounds of qualifying left with the finals slated for Saturday.

India are in fourth position on the medal standings with one gold and two silver.

