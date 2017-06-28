Gagan Narang opens shooting academy in Lucknow

Gagan Narang took another step in his journey to provide state of the art facilities and sport science support to the young talented shooters of the country as a GFG Shooting Academy was inaugurated in Lucknow. Gagan Narang took another step in his journey to provide state of the art facilities and sport science support to the young talented shooters of the country as a GFG Shooting Academy was inaugurated in Lucknow.

India’s Olympic shooter Gagan Narang has extended support to the young talented shooters of the country as a Gun for Glory (GFG) Shooting Academy was inaugurated in Lucknow on Tuesday. The Academy possesses of an air condition set up of 14 lanes in the 10 Meter Air Rifle and Air Pistol Shooting.

The inauguration ceremony which was graced by Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari, Honourable Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, UP also inaugurated Lucknow’s first GFG academy and supported the initiative Gagan had embarked upon with the vision of 2024, 10 medals shooting India.

“I would like to thank Dr. Tiwari and UP Government for extending their support to the initiative. UP has lot of talents in shooting who could very well go on to become champion shooters for the country in the upcoming years. I am quite sure that with the help of proper training, facilities and world-class equipments, these talented kids will grow into world beaters and make the country proud,” Gagan Narang said during the launch of the academy.

“We want more and more talented youngsters to take up the sport and earn laurels for the country. We will constantly conduct talent searches in Lucknow and promote and nurture the deserving candidates through scholarships,” the former Olympic Bronze Medallist, Gagan Narang added.

Gun for Glory that was founded in January 2011 Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation has produced some world class shooters such as Pooja Ghatkar, Mahima Turhi Aggarwal, Apurvi Chandela, Heena Sidhu and Rahi Sarnobat in the past.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd