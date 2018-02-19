French figure skater Gabriella Papadakis suffers ‘nightmare’ wardrobe malfunction during Winter Olympics performance

Gabriella Papadakis continued her performance despite the wardrobe malfunction. (Source: Reuters) Gabriella Papadakis continued her performance despite the wardrobe malfunction. (Source: Reuters)

French figure skater Gabriella Papadakis suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction on Monday, when her dress came undone at the earlier stages of her routine at the PyeongChang Games. Papadakis called the incident her worst nightmare at the Olympics.

Performing with partner Guillaume Cizeron, Papadakis’ dress came undone at the earlier stages of their routine. The mishap took place when Papadakis leaned backwards during the performance. The French skater, however, kept a brave face on and finished her routine, using one hand to avoid her dress from slipping down again.

If that was not embarassing enough, their performance played in slow motion on the screens at the arena. “It was pretty distracting, my worst nightmare at the Olympics,” said Pspsfskid, who was reduced to tears. “I felt it right away and I prayed. I told myself you have to keep going and that’s what we did and we have to be proud of ourselves, delivering a great performance with that happening.”

Cizeron added: “It’s just frustrating to miss a few points because of a costume issue. It is not what we get ready for when we train.”

Despite the setback, the French pair got placed second after Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who smashed short dance world record. Her halter-top, complete with tassles and spangles, edged sideways to offer an unchoreographed flash of her left boob.

Papadakis is not the first figure skater to have a wardrobe fail at these Games. Previously, South Korean Min Yura, Russian skater Ekaterina Rubleva, British bobsledder Gillian Cooke have seen bigger wardrobe malfunctions till date.

