France President Emmanuel Macron to support Paris bid in Lausanne

Emmanuel Macron will travel to IOC headquarters in Lausanne for the July 11-12 presentation. (Source: Reuters) Emmanuel Macron will travel to IOC headquarters in Lausanne for the July 11-12 presentation. (Source: Reuters)

French President Emmanuel Macron will support Paris’s bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games at a final presentation by candidate cities in July, bid sources said on Tuesday.

Macron, who took office on Sunday, will travel to International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland for the July 11-12 presentation, the sources said.

Paris is competing against Los Angeles for the right to host the event.

It was not immediately clear whether Macron would be in Lima on Sept. 13 when the host city will be chosen.

Macron met with the IOC evaluation commission and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, as well as bid leaders Tony Estanguet and Bernard Lapasset, at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday morning.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now