Four race walkers to represent India in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

A four member team will represent India in the 20km race walking event at the 21st Commonwealth Games to be held in Gold Coast, Australia from April 4 to 15.

The selection committee of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) handpicked two men and two women for the event.

The Indian men’s 20km team will comprise Irfan KT and Manish Singh Rawat who won the gold and silver medals, respectively, at the fifth National Race Walking Championships which concluded last Sunday here.

Irfan won the National Championships title with the timing of 1:21:31.25s while Manish finished second clocking 1:21.31.72s

In 20km women’s category, India will be represented by Soumya B, who won the women’s 20km event gold on Sunday with a new national record timing of 21:31.28s and silver medalist Khushbir Kaur (1:32.16s).

The selection committee which met under the chairmanship of Olympian GS Randhawa also picked Sandeep Singh and Jitendra Singh Rathore for men’s 50km for the IAAF World Race Walking Championships to be held in Taicang, China on May 6.

Meanwhile, the official Indian entry for Asian 20km Race Walking Championships to be held in Nomi, Japan on March 18-19 will be Neeraj Rathi (men, 1:21.39s) and Karamjit Kaur (women, 1:34.08s).

Both Neeraj and Karamjit finished third at the National Championships.

In the Open entry for Nomi event, the selection committee has nominated Sunil (1:21:52s), Eknath Sambhaji (1:21:54s), Kulwant Singh (1:22:09s) and Vikash Singh (1:22:38s) in the men’s 20km category while Shanti Kumari (1:34:56s) and Ravina (1:35:45s) are the two women who will represent India in the same category.

Based on the performance in Nomi, the Indian team of two athletes each in 20km men and women will be selected for the IAAF World Race Walking Championships in China.

The selection committee also announced that there will be no selection trials for the Asian Games 2018 to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from August 22 to 29.

The performance of walkers in Asian 20 KM Race Walk Championships, IAAF Race Walk Championships and Commonwealth Games will be assessed and considered for selecting the Indian team for the Asian Games.

The other members of the selection committee present today at the AFI headquarters here were Adille J Sumariwalla (AFI President), CK Valson (AFI Secretary), Bahadur Singh (head coach), Radha Krishnan Nair (deputy chief coach), Bahadur Singh Saggoo (member), Praveen Jolly (member),Uday Prabhu (member) Paramjit Singh (member) and JS Saini (special invitee).

