Four Indian boxers in fray on day one of semifinals at Women’s Youth Boxing Championships

Four of the seven Indian boxers in the semifinals will be in action on Friday with local favourite Ankushita Boro (64kg) taking centre stage when the first set of last-four stage bouts take place in the AIBA Women’s Youth World Boxing Championships in Guwahati.

Ten bouts in the fly, feather, welter, middle and heavy categories are on the cards on Friday. Jyoti Gulia will kick off India’s challenge in the fly-weight category, taking on Kazakhstan’s Abdraimova Zhansaya, the conqueror of USA’s Heaven Garcia who was earlier tipped to walk away with the title.

Next in line will be Shashi Chopra (57kg), up against Mongolian Monghor Namuun. Boro against Thailand’s Saksri Thanchanok in the light-welter category. India’s fourth boxer on view, Neha Yadav (+81kg) will have her hands full against Islambekova Dina of Kazakhstan.

“I never put a count on medals because I believe in good performances. Medals will come if you box well. I had aimed for seven medals and I’m very happy that we have achieved that. I believe we could have won a couple more though,” India coach Rafaelle Bergamasco said.

“We have gone through the videos of all our opponents and have our strategy in place. I will give the coaches individual methodology for the boxers and ask them to work on it. No hard training today,” he added.

