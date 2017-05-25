Kripa Shankar Bishnoi for changes in all weight categories

Bishnoi had suggested to UWW and the Indian Wrestling Federation that the current Greco-Roman rules required amendment. Bishnoi had suggested to UWW and the Indian Wrestling Federation that the current Greco-Roman rules required amendment.

Former India wrestler Kripa Shankar Bishnoi has made three suggestions to the United World Wrestling (UWW) over changes in all weight categories. The UWW will discuss the proposed changes with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the senior world wrestling championship scheduled to be held in Paris from August 20 to 27.

“United World Wrestling is ending the small weight class. In that case, the medal table of Asian countries, including India, will also be affected. Because the Asian wrestler is better in small weight groups. Small weight group has also been advised to give place,” Bishnoi, an Arjuna Awardee, said in a statement.

Bishnoi had already suggested to the United World Wrestling and the Indian Wrestling Federation that the current Greco-Roman wrestling rules required amendment.

In Paris, the governing body of the sport is also expected to take a decision to increase existing eight weight categories to 10 in all UWW competitions, including the world and continental championships, World Cup and Golden Grand Prix events.

The International Organisation for Wrestling has suggested change in the weight categories of wrestling rules for men, women and Greco-Roman weight categories.

According to the UWW, the 57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, 97kg and 125kg freestyle categories may be changed to 60kg, 70kg, 80kg, 90kg, 100kg and 130kg.

The current weight divisions of 59kg, 66kg, 75kg, 85kg, 98kg and 130kg in the Greco-Roman style could be changed to 60kg, 70kg, 80kg, 90kg, 100kg and 130kg.

Among the women, the current weight classes are 48kg, 53kg, 58kg, 63kg, 69kg and 75kg. The proposed new weight classes are 48kg, 55kg, 60kg, 66kg, 72kg and 78kg. The former India star now coaches the Indian Railway wrestling team.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now