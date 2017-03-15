Former Colombian middleweight champions Rodrigo Valdes dies

Rodrigo Valdez (left) began his career in his native Cartagena in 1963 and went on to win 63 bouts, 43 by knockout. (Source: AP) Rodrigo Valdez (left) began his career in his native Cartagena in 1963 and went on to win 63 bouts, 43 by knockout. (Source: AP)

A Colombian official says former world middleweight boxing champion Rodrigo Valdes has died.

Cartagena city Mayor Manuel Duque confirmed the death of the 70-year-old ex-champion. The sportswriter-turned-mayor sent a Twitter message Wednesday calling Valdez “one of the greatest Colombian sportsmen of all history.”

Colombian news media say Valdez apparently died of a heart attack.

Valdez began his career in his native Cartagena in 1963 and went on to win 63 bouts, 43 by knockout. He lost eight times.

He held middleweight titles from the WBA and WBC with victories over Bennie Briscoe, but suffered two title fight losses to Carlos Monzon

