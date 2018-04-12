Presents Latest News

Former champion Tyson Fury to fight again after doping ban

Tyson Fury has signed with promoter Frank Warren and plans to fight on June 9 at Manchester Arena.

April 12, 2018
Fury has not fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 to win the WBA, IBF and WBO belts. (Source: Reuters)
Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is returning to the ring after serving a doping ban.

The Briton has signed with promoter Frank Warren and plans to fight on June 9 at Manchester Arena.

Fury has not fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 to win the WBA, IBF and WBO belts, a result that shocked boxing and revitalized the heavyweight division.

The British Boxing Board of Control suspended Fury in 2016 for drug and medical issues, amid a separate U.K. Anti-Doping investigation. That UKAD case ended in December when Fury accepted a backdated two-year doping ban for elevated levels of nandrolone in urine samples.

