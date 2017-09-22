Former Asian Snooker Champion Yasin Merchant honoured

Yasin Merchant, has been honoured by suburban Khar Gymkhana which has named its snooker hall after the ace cueist. (Source: File) Yasin Merchant, has been honoured by suburban Khar Gymkhana which has named its snooker hall after the ace cueist. (Source: File)

Former Asian Snooker Champion, Yasin Merchant, has been honoured by suburban Khar Gymkhana which has named its snooker hall after the ace cueist.

Gymkhana president Sanjay Devnani bestowed the honour while opening the newly-renovated Yasin Merchant Snooker Room in the presence of the cueist and his family at a function in Mumbai on Thursday, a media release said.

“Yasin’s heart is here. I am at a loss for words to describe what Yasin has done for the gymkhana. His contribution has been immeasurable, not only to Khar Gymkhana but also to cue sport,” said Gymkhana president, Devnani.

“I regard this as one of the greatest honours,” said Merchant, twice Asian champion and India’s first and only Asian Games gold winner in cue sports. I rank this as one of my many (high) achievements, a lasting reward, and appreciation for the effort. I consider this institution….my mother. This is where I grew up….from boy to man, champion, and coach,” said the three-time national snooker champion, also an Arjuna Awardee.

“I walked into this room as a shy, timid 15-year-old and during the 35-year long journey, committees changed, but the sentiment towards me never changed. Along the way, (former cueist) Shyam Shroff, my mentor, made me a champion. It was he who planted the idea of me being a professional.

“The journey though, has not come to an end. There is greater responsibility. I must pass the baton on to the upcoming players,” he said.

