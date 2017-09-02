Only in Express

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor: a pay-per-view smash

Conor McGregor's improbable challenge of Floyd Mayweather Jr. was a box-office smash. There between 4 million and 5 million pay-per-view sales. An estimated 50 million people watched in the United States alone.

By: AP | Las Vegas | Published:September 2, 2017 4:11 pm
McGregor, Floyd Mayweather, UFC President Dana, sports news, Indian Express Mayweather estimated after the fight he would make 0 million to 0 million. (Source: AP)
According to preliminary numbers compiled by Showtime PPV, the fight threatens the 4.6 million benchmark set by Mayweather’s 2015 fight with Manny Pacquiao. At $99.95 a buy, the fight is tracking to generate more than $450 million in television revenue, much of which will be shared by the two fighters.

Estimates vary but if an average of 10 people watched each pay-per-view Saturday night the total audience would be in the 50 million range _ or about 1 in 6 Americans.

Mayweather estimated after the fight he would make $300 million to $500 million. McGregor said his take would be about $100 million. Mayweather stopped McGregor in the 10th round.

