Floyd Mayweather TKO’s Conor McGregor: Watch the winning moment

A ruthless show from Floyd Mayweather sealed his 50th win and it came in his last fight after beating Conor McGregor. The boxer weathered the storm of McGregor’s punches early on and then took control of the bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

Mayweather had promised that the bout won’t be going all the way to the 12 rounds and he came good on his word by finish things off in the 10th round with a minute to go. He pinned a brave-but-limited McGregor on the ropes after a flurry of jabs. He mercilessly hammered the Irishman before the referee Robert Byrd stepped in to halt the bout.

Later Mayweather insisted that this would be his last fight, to retire for a second game, and it sends the 40-year-old into the sunset with an unblemished 50-0 record which surpasses 49-0 of heavyweight legend Rocky Marciano. The legend also boasted of most wins without a loss or draw.

“This was my last fight tonight. For sure,” Mayweather declared in the ring. “Tonight was my last fight. Tonight I chose the right dance partner to dance with. “Conor you are a hell of a champion. A win is a win, no matter how you get it. Rocky Marciano is a legend and I look forward to going into the Hall of Fame one day.”

#MayweathervMcgregor fight ends with a TKO in the 10th Round. Mayweather record now 50-0. pic.twitter.com/ojTEIEyfuG — Jurado (@JuradoNYC) 27 August 2017

Conor McGregor hits the stage with a bottle of whiskey pic.twitter.com/B0Mq02a6Th — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) 27 August 2017

It is still unclear whether the fight will be the richest of all-time – which the promoters had claimed. It will only be decided later when pay-per-view numbers come in, but it certainly will not be included on any list of the great bouts in boxing.

