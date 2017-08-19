Mr Money talks up legacy, record

The build up to the McGregor-Mayweather fight has been ugly with both boxers deriding each other. The build up to the McGregor-Mayweather fight has been ugly with both boxers deriding each other.

Floyd Mayweather has a fight on his hands. A week out from the boxing match against UFC superstar and non-boxer Conor McGregor, the five-division world champion is busy trying to convince everybody of the high stakes involved. “You know, I have the 49-0 record. And when a fighter has lost before, if he loses again they say, ‘Oh, it’s nothing. He lost before’,” Mayweather said during a conference call on Friday, referring to the Irishman’s 21-3 MMA record. “But when a fighter has been dominating for 20-something years and never lost, everything is on the line — my legacy, my boxing record, everything is on the line. I truly believe I’m taking the bigger risk. There’s a big reward for both, but I’m taking the bigger risk.”

There is a big reward, that much is accurate. The showdown in Las Vegas looks set to surpass the record ` 3,982 crore generated by Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in 2015. The basic purse for McGregor and Mayweather is `511 crore and ` 642 crore respectively. With the pay-per-view priced at ` 6,400, both have left no stone unturned in trying to maximise their shares through a merciless promotional campaign.

A four-day, four-city media tour, two loudmouthed combatants and countless publicity stunts have managed to generate interest, but slow ticket sales mean scepticism remains over the competitive nature of the freakshow. Both McGregor and Mayweather are trying to dissuade just that and lend some sort of legitimacy to the contest. McGregor’s camp has resorted to releasing flattering sparring footage and drumming up the Irishman’s infamous left hand. Mayweather Sr conversely has talked about a “hand problem” plaguing Floyd, and the 40-year-old son admits he hasn’t been as sharp in training.

“I’m not the same Floyd Mayweather that I was 21 years ago. Of course not,” he said. “I don’t think that I’m the same Floyd Mayweather that I was 10 years ago. I’m, not even the same Floyd Mayweather that I was I was five or two years ago.” At one point, earlier this week, the usually brash Mayweather seemed to be betting on his opponent. “He’s a lot younger. When you look at myself and Conor McGregor on paper, he’s (an inch) taller, has a longer reach, he’s a bigger man from top to bottom. He’s a lot younger, so youth is on his side,” he said of the 29-year-old. “And I’ve been off a couple of years. And I’m in my 40s. So, if you look at everything on paper, it leans toward Conor McGregor.”

At least on Friday, Mayweather believed the fight now leans back towards him. “…I still have a high IQ in that ring. And experience wise, it leans towards me, period, because I have been in the ring at such a high level for so long.” Twenty-one years, to be exact. Since the knockout win on debut against Roberto Apodaca, Mayweather has amassed a 49-0 record, one short of heavyweight legend Rocky Marciano’s flawless 50-0. Veteran promoter Bob Arum has said that “Floyd doesn’t deserve the 50-0 record, because he is not fighting a real boxer.”

Mayweather though isn’t thinking that far ahead. “I am putting a 21-year, 49-0 career on line. But I try not to think about losing or taking the ‘L.’ Each boxer I beat paved way for this record. But that is not my focus. 50-0… Rocky Marciano did it his way. Floyd Mayweather will do it his.” 50-0 or (highly improbable) 49-1, Mayweather though insists that he won’t be coming out of retirement again. “I gave my word to (manager) Al Haymon. I gave my word to my children. And one thing I don’t want to do is break that. This will be my last fight.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App