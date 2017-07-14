Floyd Mayweather Jr rains dollar notes on Conor McGregor in promotional event, watch video

Floyd Mayweather Jr threw money at Conor McGregor during their third press conference. (Source: USA Today) Floyd Mayweather Jr threw money at Conor McGregor during their third press conference. (Source: USA Today)

Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor’s third stop in promotional activities for their light middleweight boxing bout on August 26 hit the New York City and another level of profanities, barbed insults and cringe worthy moments. After the first two promotional events in Los Angeles and Toronto that saw some witty attacks, things turned sour and gathered venom in The Big Apple. The cavalry moves to London for the last and final stop in the promotional events.

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) champion McGregor switched from his stylish suit that bore insult of ‘f*** you’ towards Mayweather to psychedelic pants and a furry white coat worn over a bare, tattooed chest. After making the audience wait, in typical fashion, he walked in to an Irish ballad and massive applause before flexing his muscles, striking poses and rattling off a dance step or two as he waited for the undefeated Mayweather.

In their third stop, “I run this show, this is my ho and I threw $1 bills on this b***h,” Mayweather said. And with the crowd booing, McGregor replied, “That’s what I like. All you’re doing is putting money in my account.”

What’s on offer for the two athletes? A big, big payday. McGregor and Mayweather will likely earn a nine-figure sum with fans to be charged $100 to watch it on TV in high def (on Pay-Per-View basis) and the gate entry ticket to be nothing less than $500 – if they’re lucky. It is expected that this fight will exceed the 4.6 million PPV buys from the Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao fight in 2015.

