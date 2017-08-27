Only in Express

Floyd Mayweather beats Conor McGregor in TKO win; announces retirement

Floyd Mayweather, who came out of retirement at 40 for the fight, improved to 50-0 to surpass heavyweight great Rocky Marciano's 49-0 record for most wins without a loss or draw.

By: Reuters | Las Vegas | Published:August 27, 2017 10:39 am
floyd mayweather, conor mcgregor, mcgregor vs mayweather, boxing, mcgregor mayweather result, sports news, indian express Floyd Mayweather improved his streak to 50-0 with a TKO over Conor McGregor. (Source: USA Today Sports)
Floyd Mayweather beat Irishman Conor McGregor by way of technical knockout in the 10th round of their much-hyped megafight on Saturday to keep his perfect record intact.

Mayweather, who came out of retirement at 40 for the fight, improved to 50-0 to surpass heavyweight great Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 record for most wins without a loss or draw.

McGregor, a mixed martial arts champion who was making his professional boxing debut, failed to pull off what would have been the greatest upset in combat sports history but made the fight much more compelling than most experts had predicted.

