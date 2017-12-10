Five Indians in main draw of World Squash Championship

Harinder Pal Sandhu went past the final hurdle to earn a slot. (Express File Photo) Harinder Pal Sandhu went past the final hurdle to earn a slot. (Express File Photo)

Two of the three Indians in the fray for the qualifying round made it to the main draw of the men’s section in the World Squash Championship here. While Vikram Malhotra lost out in the final round of the qualifying phase, both Mahesh Mangaonkar and Harinder Pal Sandhu went past the final hurdle to earn a slot each in the main draw.

Saurav Ghosal has made it to the main draw as a direct entry. In the women’s section, Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik have made it to the main draw. Chinappa is the 14th seed in the event.

