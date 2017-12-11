Five Indian girls swept away at sea in Australia; 1 dies

Image for representation purposes. (Source: AP) Image for representation purposes. (Source: AP)

Five Indian girls were visiting the Glenelg beach in Adelaide, Australia when they were swept away at the sea. Four of them were rescued by the surf lifesavers but one of them died. The local government will pay for 15-year-old Nitisha Negi’s body to be sent back to India. The teenagers were in Australia as part of the Under-18 team representating India in the Pacific School Games. The group were swimming near breakwater rocks on Sunday evening when they were swept away.

The lifesavers were able to rescue three teenagers and then a 12-year-old near the Holdfast Marina at about 5.50 PM on Sunday. However, a frantic search was launched for the fifth girl. Sadly, her body was recovered by SA Police off the rocks at Glenelg just after 7.30 AM on Monday, reports Adelaide Now.

“The thoughts of the Indian players, staff and all Indians are with her family and friends at this sad time,” said Pacific School Games Indian Liaison Officer Surender Chahal. “It’s very hard to believe.”

In a statement, School Sports Australia issued the following statement, “Following the completion of the Games on Saturday there was a tragic accident at Glenelg beach yesterday which has taken the life of one of the members of the visiting Indian delegation. All involved in the Games send our condolences to the Indian team, family and friends of the deceased student. The thoughts of all in the Pacific School Games family are also with the four members of the team who are still in hospital. School Sport Australia is offering full support and assistance to the Indian Delegation.”

Of the four survivors, one was taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital in critical condition while the other three were taken to other hospitals. Negi’s father has asked that his daughter’s body be brought back to India as soon as possible. He has also demanded an inquiry into the episode.

