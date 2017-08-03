Five Indian boxers assured of medals at Asian Junior Championships

Latest News

Five Indian boxers advanced to the semifinals and assured themselves of medals at the Asian Junior Championships in Puerto Princesa, Philippines. Aman opened the proceedings for India and defeated Kyrgyzstan's Baibek Anarbek in a unanimous verdict.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:August 3, 2017 7:35 pm
Five Indian boxers advanced to the semifinals and assured themselves of medals at the Asian Junior Championships in Puerto Princesa, Philippines.Bhavesh Kattimani (52kg), Aman Sherawat (70kg), Vinit Dahiya (75kg), Akshay Siwach (60kg) and Siddharth Malik (48kg) won their respective bouts to enter the medal rounds.

Aman opened the proceedings for India and defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Baibek Anarbek in a unanimous verdict.

Vinit defeated Jordan’s Rashed Swaisut, while Akshay got the better of Thailand’s Sumatas Ontong.

Siddharth had no trouble going past Korea’s Seo Donggeun and Bhavesh defeated Mongolia’s Enkhtur Tegshjargal.

However, Vijaydeep (63kg) lost 1-4 to Uzbekistan’s Nurislom Ismoilov to bow out in the quarterfinal stage.

