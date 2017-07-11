Five independent judges confirm decision for Jeff Horn over Manny Pacquiao

The WBO agreed to conduct a review, but said it couldn’t change the outcome. (Source: AP) The WBO agreed to conduct a review, but said it couldn’t change the outcome. (Source: AP)

The World Boxing Organization says an independent review of the scoring in Manny Pacquiao’s welterweight world title loss to Jeff Horn confirms the outcome in favor of the Australian former schoolteacher.

A Philippines government department asked the WBO to review the refereeing and the judging of the so-called “Battle of Brisbane” on July 2 after Horn, fighting for his first world title, got a unanimous points decision against Pacquiao, an 11-time world champion.

The WBO agreed to conduct a review, but said it couldn’t change the outcome unless there was evidence of fraud or a violation of law.

It appointed five judges from different countries to watch the bout without sound and released the outcome of the recount late Monday, showing three judges awarded the fight to Horn, one scored a draw and one judge awarded the fight to 38-year-old Pacquiao.

