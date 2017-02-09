First ever Himalayan Region Games to be held in Guwahati

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will conduct the first ever Himalayan Region Games in Guwahati, Assam from April 21 to 30.

The countries which will participate in the event are Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand, Afghanistan along with hosts India. The games will have various sports including, Archery, Athletic, Boxing, Fencing, Football, Judo, Kho-Kho, Squash, Table Tennis and Weightlifting.

Guwahati has previously hosted the South Asian Games in 2016. The chairman appointed for the Games Technical Conduct Committee is D R Chaudhary.

“It is a great that we are hosting the Himalayan games in Guwahati this year since the north-east region of our country has given the world many great sports legends. We want to make sports as popular as possible in every part of the country and build the legacy of sports,” IOA President N Ramachandran said.

“The government has extended its support in helping us make sports popular in the Himalayan region as well. The events planned to take place during the sports meet will encourage more and more people to come forward and take part in sports. This will also help make sports a part of life in every Indian. We are hoping to put up a great show,” IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said.