Federation Cup National Senior Athletics to be held here from June 1-4

The Federation Cup National Senior Athletics Championships have been postponed and will be held here from June 1-4 instead of May 11-14 scheduled earlier, the national federation said today.

The change in schedule was necessitated after the postponement of the Asian Athletics Championships by one month. The continental flagship event was earlier scheduled to be held from June 1-4 in Ranchi but it will now be held from July 6-9 in Bhubaneswar.

Because of this, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had to rework the calendar.

The one-day Indian Grand Prix events have also been postponed by around one month.

The first Indian Grand Prix, which was earlier scheduled to be held here on April 11, will now take place on May 7. The second Indian Grand Prix will be held on May 11 in Patiala, while the third one will be staged on May 15 here.

The Federation Cup National Senior Athletics Championships here (June 1-4) will be followed by Junior Federation Cup in Lucknow from June 10-12.

The Federation Cup National Senior Athletics Championships will serve as the selection trial for the Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar.

Just three days after the Asian Championships, the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships are scheduled to be held at Guntur in Andhra Pradesh from July 12-15

