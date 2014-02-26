Favourites Rana, Gill suffer mechanical failures in first leg

Defending champion Suresh Rana, 2013 Asia Pacific Rally Championship winner Gaurav Gill and former World Rally champion (production class) Karamjeet Singh all crashed out of the Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm during the first stage of the opening leg that was flagged off from Sardarshahar close to midnight on Monday and concluded in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Rana was the first one to bow out after he failed to complete the very first competitive stage of this year’s edition. The drivers had to make an 85.92km journey within Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, driving through the deserts and braving the dunes during the first stage. Rana, the two-time champion with the highest number of motorsport golds in the last two decades, did not get an opportunity to test his car before the race and that cost him dear. The clutch plate of his Grand Vitara for Team Maruti wore out during last 10kms of the night stage and he was forced to withdraw. He will continue competing in the race but is out of contention for the overall title.

While the night stage claimed the first high-profile victim, Gill fell by the wayside during the second part of the opening leg on Tuesday morning. Driving from Sardarshahar to Bikaner, Gill’s car suffered an electrical failure 60kms off the finish line.

