Father’s business losses threaten to shatter skier’s Olympic dream

Gulmarg-based Arif Mohammed Khan started skiing when he was four. He had participated in junior skiing championships by the time he turned seven. His achievements would have been impossible without his father Yaseen Khan’s support. He has largely funded Arif’s training and participation in national and international skiing championships.

But losses Yaseen’s suffered in his business due to tensions in the Valley last year threaten Arif’s participation in the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea next year. “The earnings are not even five per cent of what we used to earn in the previous years. There are hardly any tourists,” said Arif.

He needs around Rs 15 lakh for training and travel to South Korea, something his family cannot afford. Arif has received a fraction of it — Rs 50,000 — from Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council. Winter Games Association of Jammu and Kashmir General Secretary Muhammad Yusuf said that they approached various government sports bodies like Winter Games Federation of India after noticing Arif’s talent, hard work and achievements. “However, we were told that there are no funds…’’

Arif has refused to give up and launched a crowd-funding campaign to raise Rs 10 lakh. “I am targeting to raise the amount in next 40-45 days so that I can begin training by March end. I need at least five months of training in the Alps before I participate in the championship,” said Arif. who he has so far raised Rs 3.77 lakh.

Arif rued government apathy. He said that Kashmir is the only place where skiing as a sport has potential to shape international champions, who can bring laurels for the country. Arif added that the sport is not getting any government support. “I approached local government officials for funding for but everyone refused,’’ he said. “If this sport gets the much-needed government support in form of training and sponsorships, skiing has great prospects of boosting Kashmir’s economy,’’ he said. “Across the world, we are famous for Himalayas. It is a shame if India’s name is not featuring in international skiing championships.’’

He said that he refused to get off from the day he was put on skis. “At seven, I started to race. And from that moment I knew that is what I wanted to do’’ Arif was the National Open Champion from 2011 to 2015.