Farmer boy Mohammed Etash Khan packs a punch at Youth Nationals

Mohammed Etash Khan’s eyes were numb as he posed for pictures with teammates after collecting his gold medal and a modest prize cheque. He tried to conceal his emotions with a half-hearted smile as he was congratulated by the Services team coaches on his victory at the Youth Boxing Nationals. He wasn’t upset, but a bit homesick. The 17-year-old Army Sports Institute trainee, who hails from Thoubal district in Manipur, hasn’t been home for over a year now. “Ab toh medal jeet liya hai, puchunga sir se. (Now that I have won a medal I will ask sir {for leave}),” Etash says.

The reticent youngster is the second child among six siblings. He was born into a farmer family and didn’t have to look too far for inspiration. His elder brother, Ibrahim, a former sub-junior champion, ignited the passion for boxing in him. Etash’s final bout wasn’t flawless, but good enough to win him the title in the Bantamweight category on the final day of event at the Indira Gandhi National Stadium.

A counter-attacking style is Etash’s forte. He is agile, loves to throw quick punches, and has great reflexes too. “He wasn’t like this earlier. He would just want to knock down his opponents,” Vijay Kumar, a SAI coach who trains Etash, says. ‘Bhaijaan,’ as his teammates like to call him, was spotted by ASI scouts at a national camp in Rohtak in 2015. He didn’t think twice when asked to join the institute. “He had the physicality but couldn’t develop strategies to outwit his opponents during bouts. We have worked on that area a lot,” Kumar adds.

“Now I observe my opponents’ moves very closely,” Etash says. Back home, his father has already been informed about the victory but he’ll have to wait to see the pictures clicked on Etash’s phone because he ‘still uses a keypad phone’. Etash, who has also taken part in Asian and World Championships, feels he couldn’t have come this far without his family’s support. Resources were always scarce but Etash’s father never shied away from meeting his training requirements with the proceeds from his agricultural produce.

“When I started boxing, I asked my father for a tracksuit. I think he borrowed some money and got me one. Woh ek hi track tha mere pass bahut time tak (That’s the only tracksuit I had for a long time),” he recalls.

As far as the ‘supplements’ are concerned, the cows provided them. “We have three or four cows and father used to give me two glasses of milk every morning. Wohi supplement tha (That was the only supplement I had). At times, my father would get me an egg.” Etash, who has no qualms in admitting he’s no genius in studies, had to juggle training, farming and school until he made it to the army institute. With no coaching centre in the vicinity, Etash took an early morning (4am) bus to reach Imphal where he trained under Kishan Singh. After the sessions he would head back to school, about a kilometre from his home. And his evenings would be spent helping his father. Study time did not figure anywhere in his daily schedule.

“I have reached class 10. I don’t enjoy studying (a smirk appears on his face). I have to admit I take some ‘help’ during exams when it comes to maths. English mein help nahi leta (I don’t take help during English tests),” he says. His ‘very important’ victory has a lot of emotional value for him. In 2015, a certain Pawan Gurung pipped him for a spot in the Junior World Championships held in St Petersburg, Russia. It was the same Pawan whom he defeated 5-0 on Sunday for the title.