Eyeing Asian Games comeback, Dipa Karmakar heads to Moscow for training

Dipa has not competed since her historic fourth place finish in the 2016 Rio Olympics, but the the 24-year-old is eyeing a maiden medal at the Asian Games. (Express photo by Oinam Anand) Dipa has not competed since her historic fourth place finish in the 2016 Rio Olympics, but the the 24-year-old is eyeing a maiden medal at the Asian Games. (Express photo by Oinam Anand)

Injured Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar will head to Moscow for a month-long training stint as she sets her sight on a successful return at the Asian Games in Jakarta from August 18-September 2, her coach Bisweshwar Nandi said today.

Dipa, who will miss the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast owing to an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury, has resumed training recently.

“We have drawn up a chart for her keeping Asian Games in mind. We are looking forward to a four-week stint in Moscow in May,” Nandi said on the sidelines of a felicitation programme here.

“The rehab is over and she’s training well. She’s doing the basic vaults. First trying to get stable then she will attempt the risky Produnova,” he said.

Dipa has not competed since her historic fourth place finish in the 2016 Rio Olympics, but the the 24-year-old is eyeing a maiden medal at the Asian Games.

“The Asian Games will be tougher than the upcoming Commonwealth Games – China and South Korea are really strong in gymnastics. Keeping all this in mind, we have drawn up her schedule. She’s under the Target Olympic Podium (TOP) scheme and we will train in Russia,” Nandi said.

Meanwhile, Dipa said her training is going well and she’s also trying to attempt a new vault.

Dipa and her coach are travelling to Agartala for a two-week break.

“We were not supposed to take a break now but unfortunately Dipa could not make it to the Commonwealth Games, and here we are. I will be meeting my family after more than six months,” Nandi said.

“We did not want to aggravate her injury, so taking it slowly. Dipa has added some more styles to her repertoire but she will continue to perform Produnova,” he added.

Commenting on the Gold Coast-bound women’s artistic gymnastic squad of B Aruna Reddy, Pranati Nayak and Pranati Das, Nandi said trio has potential to win a medal.

“Pranati Nayak should do well in vault. I see her finish at least in third to fifth. While Pranati Das can make the final in the beam. Aruna Reddy’s bronze medal in the recent World Cup gymnastics in Melbourne has also given a ray of hope.”

“You cannot guarantee a medal in gymnastics. It is full of uncertainties, one bad landing and you may ruin your chances. But I can say we are hopeful,” Nandi added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App