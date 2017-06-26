‘Eid Mubarak Doston’, says Shikhar Dhawan; sportspersons extend wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr

Many Muslims donate food to those who are less fortunate on Eid ul-Fitr. (Source: AP) Many Muslims donate food to those who are less fortunate on Eid ul-Fitr. (Source: AP)

Millions across the world are celebrating Eid ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Islam’s holy month of Ramadan that began on May 27 and ended on Saturday, June 24. The timing of Eid ul-Fitr is based on the Islamic lunar calendar. Eid ul-Fitr begins with morning prayers (Namaz), wherein Muslims gather before holding family gatherings and visiting friends. People also donate food to those who are less fortunate.

Among those who celebrated and remembered to wish their friends and loved ones were India’s renowned athletes across sports. Shikhar Dhawan, who is currently in West Indies for a five-match ODI series, tweeted “Eid Mubarak doston. May Allah bless your family in the year to come.” While Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri said that he was going to make an exception on the occasion and enjoy sweets to celebrate Eid.

Eid Mubarak doston. May Allah bless your family in the year to come pic.twitter.com/boWabY1hs7 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 26 June 2017

Wishing everyone #EidMubarak I’m going to make an exception to my ‘no sweet’ vow, today! — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) 26 June 2017

Aap sab ko #EidMubarak! Have a blessed day with your loved ones ☺ pic.twitter.com/DuhdHzOOjn — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 26 June 2017

Eid Mubarak to all my Muslim friends .Have a great day with lots and lots of love an blessings pic.twitter.com/oOjnSvpMTN — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) 26 June 2017

May the guidance and blessing of Allah be with you and your family 🙏🙏 Eid mubarak to all my friends… pic.twitter.com/DMSRgYil5n — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) 26 June 2017

EID MUBBARAK ! Enjoy the festivities with love and peace. — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) 26 June 2017

May each and everyone have a joyous Eid celebration. #EidMubarak — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) 26 June 2017

In last 30 years, we have moved from mail to email, commerce to ecommerce, and Id to Eid. #EidMubarak. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) 26 June 2017

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating today 🤗 we are here in Eastbourne .. England .. miss being home with family ❤ enjoy this blessed day — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) 25 June 2017

PR Srejeesh, who was ruled out of World Hockey League Semi-final due to an injury, said: “May the guidance and blessing of Allah be with you and your family 🙏🙏 Eid mubarak to all my friends…”

