‘Eid Mubarak Doston’, says Shikhar Dhawan; sportspersons extend wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr

Millions across the world are celebrating Eid ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Islam’s holy month of Ramadan. Several sports persons took to social media to wish Muslims around the world.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 26, 2017 10:38 am
Many Muslims donate food to those who are less fortunate on Eid ul-Fitr. (Source: AP)
Millions across the world are celebrating Eid ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Islam’s holy month of Ramadan that began on May 27 and ended on Saturday, June 24. The timing of Eid ul-Fitr is based on the Islamic lunar calendar. Eid ul-Fitr begins with morning prayers (Namaz), wherein Muslims gather before holding family gatherings and visiting friends. People also donate food to those who are less fortunate.

Among those who celebrated and remembered to wish their friends and loved ones were India’s renowned athletes across sports. Shikhar Dhawan, who is currently in West Indies for a five-match ODI series, tweeted “Eid Mubarak doston. May Allah bless your family in the year to come.” While Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri said that he was going to make an exception on the occasion and enjoy sweets to celebrate Eid.

PR Srejeesh, who was ruled out of World Hockey League Semi-final due to an injury, said: “May the guidance and blessing of Allah be with you and your family 🙏🙏 Eid mubarak to all my friends…”

