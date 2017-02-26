NBA: Dwyane Wade scores 20 against Cleveland Cavaliers without LeBron James

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kyle Korver, left, fouls Chicago Bulls’ Dwyane Wade, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game. (Source: AP) Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kyle Korver, left, fouls Chicago Bulls’ Dwyane Wade, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game. (Source: AP)

Dwyane Wade scored 20 points and Jimmy Butler recorded a triple-double, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 117-99 victory Saturday night over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who played without LeBron James.

James missed the game with strep throat, and coach Tyronn Lue said he wasn’t sure how long the Cavaliers would be without the four-time MVP. Cleveland struggled as it often does without its star _ they are 4-19 without him since he returned to Cleveland in 2014, including 0-4 this season.

Chicago has won all three games against Cleveland this season. It took advantage of James’ absence to win its fourth straight overall.

Wade was 9 of 18 from the field and had 10 assists with eight rebounds. Butler had 18 points, including 13 in the third quarter, to go along with 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Kyrie Irving led Cleveland with 34 points, hitting 13 of 25 from the field. Kyle Korver scored 14 points before limping to the locker room after taking a hard fall late in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Hassan Whiteside scored 22 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Dion Waiters added 22 points and red-hot Miami pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Indiana.

Goran Dragic added 21 points and James Johnson had 15 for Miami, which outscored Indiana 30-16 in the fourth. The Pacers played most of the second half without All-Star forward Paul George, who was ejected after getting two technicals on separate plays early in the third quarter.

Myles Turner scored 18 points and Jeff Teague added 16 for Indiana. George had 10 points in 19 minutes.

It was the 16th win in the last 18 games for the surging Heat, who moved within 1 1/2 games of idle Detroit for the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference. Miami also topped 100 points for the 16th consecutive game, extending the franchise record.

In other news, Carmelo Anthony made a jumper with 0.3 seconds left to give New York a victory over Philadelphia 76ers.

The Knicks blew a 17-point lead and fell behind by one when Jahlil Okafor scored with 9 seconds remaining. But Anthony dribbled left after a timeout, pulling up over Robert Covington to cap his 37-point performance.

The Knicks then intercepted the 76ers’ inbounds pass to hold on and snap their two-game losing streak.

Derrick Rose added 18 points and Justin Holiday had 14 for the Knicks, who won for just the third time in 11 games. They played without starters Kristaps Porzingis (sprained right ankle) and Joakim Noah (sore left hamstring).