Dutee Chand’s gender case to be re-opened

In a latest development Indian athlete, Dutee Chand’s gender case will be re-opened as the International Athletics Association (IAAF) returns to Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) with further evidence of Hyperandrogenism Policy.

The IAAF, however, made it clear that the Hyperandrogenism Regulations remain suspended pending the resolution of the CAS proceedings and its decision to return to the top court of world sports will have no impact on the IAAF World Championships, to be held in London in August.

The IAAF also stated that the findings of a study paper funded by it on the currently suspended Hyperandrogenism Regulations has been published and it is returning to the CAS before the two-year deadline which ends on July 27.

“Funded by the IAAF and the World Anti-Doping Agency, the study describes and characterises serum androgen levels and studies their possible influence on athletic performance in both male and female elite athletes. The study analysed 2127 mass spectrometry-measured serum androgen concentrations obtained from elite athletes participating in the 2011 and 2013 IAAF World Championships,” the IAAF said in a statement released.

“The article ‘Serum androgen levels and their relation to performance in track and field: mass spectrometry results from 2127 observations in male and female elite athletes’ is part of the evidence that the IAAF is preparing for its return to CAS.

“The authors, Drs Stephane Bermon and Pierre-Yves Garnier, submitted the study for scientific peer review, and the article and related research has now been published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine,” the world body said.

21-year-old Dutee was disqualified in 2014 by the AFI as per IAAF’s hyperandrogenism policy after tests revealed that her body produced natural levels of testosterone (read male hormones) above permissible range.

She challenged the regulations and the decision of the AFI to ban her in September 2014. The Sports Ministry provided financial support to Dutee for her appeal and hearing in CAS. The CAS ruling of July 27, 2015 had said that there was no clear evidence that she might have benefited from her condition of having enhanced testosterone levels than others.

It had said that the Hyperandrogenism Policy will be deemed null and void if the IAAF does not present more scientific evidence establishing that naturally, high testosterone levels provide an unfair athletic advantage to hyperandrogenic female athletes as compared to their peers.

