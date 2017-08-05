Dutee Chand, Muhammed Anas with disappointing show at World Championship

Dutee Chand’s performance was a far cry from her showing at the Asain Athletics Championships in Bhubaneshwar in July. (Source: File) Dutee Chand’s performance was a far cry from her showing at the Asain Athletics Championships in Bhubaneshwar in July. (Source: File)

Dutee Chand and Muhammed Anas Yahiya failed to progress to the latter stages of the women’s 100 metres and men’s 400 metres race categories respectively at the World Athletics Championship in London by failing to getting the required timings in the Heats on Saturday. Dutee, wearing bib number 3992, finished sixth in Heat 5 with a time of 12.07 seconds. It placed her 38th overall among 47 athletes. This is worse than her personal best of 11.24 seconds that she had registered at Almaty in June, 2016. Her season best of 11.30 seconds had come in in Delhi.

Dutee’s performance was a far cry from her showing at the Asain Athletics Championships in Bhubaneshwar in July where she took the bronze medal by finishing in 11.52 seconds. The girl from Odisha had come into the event following a quota entry despite failing to come up with the qualification standard. She was included after the required participants list of 56 was not achieved.

“The girl next to me was disqualified due to a false start and I got nervous. I could not come out of the blocks as fast as I would have wanted, so the timing was poor. The temperature was also cold. I had run with better timings in India because at this time the temperature there (in India) is more suited. I need a bit of warm temperature,” she said following the race. London had received rainfall prior to the second day’s action with the temperature dropping to under 20 degrees.

“I should have been told early that I may qualify for this World Championships and I would have done a better preparation. They told me at the last minute that I will get a quota entry. After the Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar, I did not take part in the National Inter-State Championships in Guntur as I was not well. I was not doing proper training,” she added.

In the men’s 400 metres event, Anas finished fourth in the sixth Heats and registered a time of 45.98 seconds which was much lower than the third placed athlete’s 45.27 seconds. For Anas the equation had become clear that he needed to finish in the top three or do better than 45.70 seconds but he couldn’t match his season best of 45.32 seconds to ensure he moves forward.

“I could have been in the top three but lost the chance in the final 300m. I was running good in the first 100m but could not maintain the momentum. Now I will have to do well in the relay (men’s 4x400m),” he said after race. “I am disappointed. Now I hope to do well in the Commonwealth and Asian Games next year,” he added.

