Dutee Chand gets favourable order from CAS to participate in Athletics World Championships

Dutee Chand’s performance at the Indian Grand Prix has helped her confirm participation in the World Champions, which is scheduled from August 4-13. The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) on Saturday suspended International Association of Athletics Federations’ policy, which had barred the Indian athlete from competition for another two months.

The 21-year old, who had missed the original standard entry, got the invitation from IAAF as the target number of 56 athletes for the women’s 100m event was not able to be reached.

Currently ranked 103, Dutee has now earned her a ‘quota entry’ for the World Championships in London.

The IAAF on Friday had sent an invite to India’s national athletics body (AFI), asking Dutee’s participation. Taking Dutee’s consent, AFI responded within the stipulated time that she was ready to take part in the global flagship event.

“Yes, Dutee is taking part in the World Championships. The AFI has said yes to the IAAF invite. Why would she not accept the offer? She is ready and she is also happy to be able to take part in such a big event,” Dutee’s coach Nagpuri Ramesh told PTI.

It has come as an advantage that Dutee is already having United Kingdom visa.

AFI Secretary C K Valson added: “Dutee has been cleared to take part in the World Championships. She currently has a UK visa, as we had told all those in borderline timings (of qualifying standards) to apply for visa. The 24-member team has already left the country and Dutee will most likely leave alone for London in a direct flight.”

Meanwhile, in her ‘gender case’ before the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has suspended IAAF’s Hyperandrogenism Policy, under which the AFI suspended Dutee from competitions in 2014.

The top tribunal said that the lanky athlete remains eligible to compete in national and international events.

