Dushyant Chautala is new TTFI president

A new set of office-bearers, led by president Dushyant Chautala, on Monday took charge of affairs at the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) following the Annual General Body meeting where they were elected unopposed.

The election to all posts, conducted and supervised by Justice Ranjit Singh (Retd.) of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was as smooth as it had been all these years, as they were returned unopposed.

Chautala, incidentally, is the youngest president of the apex body and his term and that of others, which is for four years, extends until 2021.

Kuldip Vats, representing Indian Olympic Association and Ashwani Kumar, representing the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports from the Sports Authority of India, were observers.

All posts—the three main office-bearers, eight vice-presidents, four joint secretaries and five out of eight Executive Committee members, were nominated and filled as per the TTFI constitution. The other three vacant slots in the Executive Committee were left to be chosen by the new TTFI chief.

Soon after his election, the new president promised to carry forward the good work done by his predecessors. “Our endeavour will be improve the standard of table tennis in the country and my team of office-bearers and state associations will lend their helping hand towards achieving our goals,” he said addressing the general body.

The office-bearers: Dushyant Chautala, President, M.P. Singh, Secretary General, Arun Kumar Banerjee, Treasurer, Vice Presidents: Milind Torwane, M.S. Sirsa, Chiranjib Choudhary, P. Karunakaran, Vero Nunes, Sharad Shukla, R.K. Parida and Haresh Sangtani. Joint Secretaries: Mantu Ghosh, Jayesh Acharya, Tridip Duvarah and Prakash Raju. Executive Members: Yatin K. Tipnis, Manjit Singh Dua, S. Halder, T.K. Vijay Rangam, Ajay Sharma.