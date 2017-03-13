Durban looses rights to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Durban was the only city to launch a formal bid to host the Games after Edmonton in Canada withdrew. (Source: Twitter) Durban was the only city to launch a formal bid to host the Games after Edmonton in Canada withdrew. (Source: Twitter)

As early reports indicate, the city of Durban has lost the right to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games. However, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) is expected to officially announce this decision sometime soon.

The decision to recall the games follows from speculations that the event organisers had missed several submission deadlines with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

Sports minister Fikile Mbalula had earlier said at a media briefing, “I don’t want to raise your expectations and say everything looks good, it doesn’t because we don’t agree on the fundamentals and that is the operational budget”.

Following the comments, the CGF reportedly met in London on Friday (10 March)‚ during which the fate of Durban as the host city was discussed for close to two hours.

It may be recalled here that Durban was the only city to launch a formal bid to host the Games after Edmonton in Canada withdrew. No replacement has been named, although Liverpool were eager to offer their services. However, reports of an Australian city also willing to step in at short notice are rife, although this would mean consecutive Commonwealth Games in the same country as Gold Coast are due to stage next year’s event. The 2018 Commonwealth Games will be held on the Gold Coast in Australia.

A search to find a new city to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games is set to be launched soon.

