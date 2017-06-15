Latest News

Double whammy for Ankita Raina in Manchester ITF event

In the doubles, Ankita and her British partner Emily Webley-Smith lost a tight opening round match 4-6 6-4 5-10 to Japan's Akiko Omae and Belgium's Maryna Zanevska. In the singles, 273rd-ranked Indian lost to sixth seed Naomi Broady from Britain.

By: PTI | Published:June 15, 2017 7:48 pm
table tennis league, ultimate ping pong, ittf, ttfi, ittf world tour india open, thomas weikert, sports news, sports other news, indian express In the singles, 273rd-ranked Ankita Raina lost 3-6 4-6 to sixth seed and world number 115 Naomi Broady. (File Photo)
Top News

India’s top singles player Ankita Raina bowed out of both singles and doubles event of the USD 100,000 ITF women’s event here following first round defeats, here.

In the singles, 273rd-ranked Indian lost 3-6 4-6 to sixth seed and world number 115 Naomi Broady from Britain.

In the doubles, Ankita and her British partner Emily Webley-Smith lost a tight opening round match 4-6 6-4 5-10 to Japan’s Akiko Omae and Belgium’s Maryna Zanevska.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Senior players will not give any input unless the captain asks 