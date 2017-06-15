Double whammy for Ankita Raina in Manchester ITF event

In the singles, 273rd-ranked Ankita Raina lost 3-6 4-6 to sixth seed and world number 115 Naomi Broady. (File Photo) In the singles, 273rd-ranked Ankita Raina lost 3-6 4-6 to sixth seed and world number 115 Naomi Broady. (File Photo)

India’s top singles player Ankita Raina bowed out of both singles and doubles event of the USD 100,000 ITF women’s event here following first round defeats, here.

In the singles, 273rd-ranked Indian lost 3-6 4-6 to sixth seed and world number 115 Naomi Broady from Britain.

In the doubles, Ankita and her British partner Emily Webley-Smith lost a tight opening round match 4-6 6-4 5-10 to Japan’s Akiko Omae and Belgium’s Maryna Zanevska.

