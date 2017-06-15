Double whammy for Ankita Raina in Manchester ITF event

By: PTI | Published:June 15, 2017 7:48 pm
India’s top singles player Ankita Raina bowed out of both singles and doubles event of the USD 100,000 ITF women’s event here following first round defeats, here.
In the singles, 273rd-ranked Indian lost 3-6 4-6 to sixth seed and world number 115 Naomi Broady from Britain.
In the doubles, Ankita and her British partner Emily Webley-Smith lost a tight opening round match 4-6 6-4 5-10 to Japan’s Akiko Omae and Belgium’s Maryna Zanevska.
