Double delight for Rawat

Sahil Rawat during the final of Tenvic Junior Table Tennis League in Mohali.

Playing with confidence, Sahil Rawat of Punjab Institute of Sports (PIS) claimed twin titles in the boys’ U-12 and U-10 categories in the Tenvic Junior Table Tennis League played in Sector 70, Mohali, earlier this week. In the boys’ U-12 category, Rawat emerged victorious with a win over Padam of Patiala while he ended the challenge of Daksh Vinayak of Chandigarh in the boys’ U-10 category. In the boys’ U-12 final, Rawat carved out an easy 3-1 win over Padam to emerge winner in the event.

In the boys’ U-10 final, Rawat outclassed Vinayak with a 3-0 win. It was joy for Pelf of Learning Path School, Mohali, in the girls’ U-12 category as the youngster claimed the title with a 3-1 win over Sehajpreet of Punjab Institute of Sports, Mohali, in a one-sided final.

In the girls’ U-10 singles category, Manal Antal of Chandigarh ended the challenge of Asmi Jain of Bikaner as she blanked out the Bikaner player 3-0 to win the title. More than 120 participants from Chandigarh, Patiala, Bikaner, Haryana and Mohali played in the tournament.

The tournament was organised by Tenvic in association with Punjab Institute of Sports (PIS) and it will be followed by a junior league system under Dronacharya awardee and coach Bhawani Mukherjee.

