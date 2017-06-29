Dope-laced nutritional supplements a cause of worry: Sports Minster Vijay Goel

Vijay Goel emphasised on creation of mass awareness about doping. (Source: Express file) Vijay Goel emphasised on creation of mass awareness about doping. (Source: Express file)

Emphasising his ministry’s effort to make Indian sports dope free, Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Thursday said that dope-laced supplements and their import was a cause of worry in India. Talking at the ‘Nutritional Supplements for Sports’ conclave, Goel said that these supplements are the major cause of doping in the country.

“The import and sale of sub-standard and dope-laced nutritional supplement was a cause of worry as an unsuspected athlete gets banned under the Anti-Doping Code because of use of these supplements,” Goel said in a release.

“Supplements laced with prohibited substances have been found to be a major cause of doping in India. NADA has taken up the matter with Food Safety and Standards Authority due to which an advisory stand issued by them to the Food Safety Commissioners,” he said.

The minister also said that National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has collaborated with FSSAI and other agencies to bring dope-free material.

“A collaboration of NADA with FSSAI and other agencies will have far reaching impact in improving physical fitness standards in the country and help athletes in making informed choices,” he said.

Goel emphasised on creation of mass awareness about doping and its effects on athletes and said that he will personally study visit states and venues to understand the situation.

The minster also revealed that India have collaborated with Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority that has helped India in dope testing. He said that there is also need to strengthen aspects to reduce doping.

