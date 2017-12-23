Don’t write me off, says Vijender Singh’s opponent Ernest Amuzu

Vijender Singh during face off with Ernest Amuzu. Vijender Singh during face off with Ernest Amuzu.

“Everybody in this room wants Vijender Singh to knock you out,” the emcee informed Ernest Amuzu at Friday’s weigh-in, fishing for some last-minute trash talk to make the back pages. “What do you have to say to them?” Amuzu’s response was something of an anti-climax. “It is boxing. Anything can happen. He can knock me down or I can knock him down.”

A day before the fight for the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental belts, when he should have been talking about drinking snake blood and running down Vijender’s Olympic bronze, Amuzu chose to play it safe. One wonders if the Ghanaian realises that the ruse has gone on long enough. That his role merely is to be the latest stepping stone, placed carefully to push the Indian’s perfect record into double digits.

Amuzu however assures that the nonchalance doesn’t mean an intention to roll over. “Look, the kid is good. But when I say it is boxing, I mean it is unpredictable,” says Amuzu. “In the ring, if you have a good day, everything will go right for you. Look at the experience I have. Why would anyone write me off?”

There are plenty of reasons. Amuzu’s vast amateur experience — “I have fought over a hundred amateur bouts” — consists of highs such as a first-round defeat at the 2002 Commonwealth Games and participation in the All Africa Games. In the professional stream, he has a record of 23 wins in 25 bouts with 21 knockouts, but has lost the only time he ever fought outside of his hometown Accra. Unverified wins with dubious match-making notwithstanding, the 34-year-old is not the calibre of boxer Vijender should be fighting more than two years into his pro-boxing career.

Rocky Fielding, established British boxer and the current Commonwealth Boxing Council champion, has long been in the sights of Vijender and promoter Neerav Tomar. However, the scare against Chinese Zulipikaer Maimaitiali in August meant Vijender needed time and a stronger pitch to get a shot at Fielding’s title. Enter Amuzu and a chance to go 10-0.

“Honestly, this wasn’t a fight for me,” Amuzu explains. “It was for somebody else (Fielding), but that guy turned out to be too good and I was approached at a short notice. I had three weeks to prepare and come down to this weight.” As Amuzu got on the scale, trainer Charles Quartey stood behind with fingers crossed, hoping his ward would make the 76.2kg weight limit. Amuzu came in at 75.2kg. Vijender, on the other hand, had to take off his pants to make an even 76.

“My coach stayed behind me all the time, whispering ‘are you going to make it? Are you going to make the weight?’ I was scared because the entire three-week camp had been really tough. Turned out I came in lighter than Vijender.”

Coach Quartey, who runs a foundation for at-risk kids back in Accra, hints there’s a lot riding at the fight for Amuzu.

“There are so many young kids at the boxing gym back home, and Amuzu has been a hero for them. Growing up in Accra isn’t easy, and just by making his way to India for a fight he gives those kids hope. To stay in the ring and box, and not run away and smoke weed,” Quartey said.

Amuzu has his own experiences.

“I grew up as a troubled child but boxing saved me. So it is always playing on my mind in the ring. When I return to the gym, I share some of my money. Because I remember the rich kids who weren’t willing to help out when I took up boxing. The situation for young boxers is so bad that if common people like you decide to visit and donate a pair of gloves, a mouthpiece, you’d be a hero on TV. Growing up in our country… it’s hardcore.

The situation with Indian people is different,” Amuzu said. Asked to elaborate, Amuzu narrated tales of Indian-origin friends in the UK and Ghana who helped the boxer out with ticket fares and food.

“That’s why I jumped at the opportunity. Most of my friends are Indians. I don’t think Vijender is the only hometown boy here, I feel I am one too.”

On Friday, he was treated as such. While Vijender left after the weigh-in and a quick promo asking fans to come watch the fight, Amuzu stayed around for 45 minutes, sitting through the numerous requests for photographs like a groom at a wedding, ill-at-ease but courteous nonetheless.

“I think they all like me because I look Indian. I think they will go easy on me tomorrow.” Vijender’s opponent for Saturday is nothing if not earnest.

