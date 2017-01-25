Don’t know what more I need to do to get Padma Bhusan: Two-time Asiad champ Pankaj Advani asks Vijay Goel

Pankaj Advani with his 28th National title. (Source: Twitter) Pankaj Advani with his 28th National title. (Source: Twitter)

While six sportspersons have received the Padma awards for the this year, there is one who is put forward his complain to Sports Minister Vijay Goel, on Twitter. 16-time world title winner and two-time Asian Games gold medallist Pankaj Advani tweeted his displeasure to Goel through his Twitter account.

In his tweet, Advani wrote,”Thank you sir. Just feel after 16 world titles and 2 Asian games golds if I’m ignored for a padma bhushan, don’t know what more I need to do.”

Goel had congratulated Advani for winning the national Billiards championship saying that “winning is synonymous to you. Best wishes for future games/championships.”

The national title in 2017 was number 21 for the national champion.

On Wednesday, eight sportspersons were conferred with the Padma awards for this year. Padma Bhusan is the second highest civilian award in India while Padma Vibhusan is the third highest award.

The eight Padma award winners from sports are – Virat Kohli, Sakshi Malik, Dipa Karmakar, Vikas Gowda, PR Sreejesh, and Thangavellu Mariyappan.

Advani has been the pioneer in billiards and snooker for India and has also achieved the top ranking in the game. But his two biggest wins were the gold medals in the 2006 and 2010 Asian Games in Doha and Guangzhou respectively.

The 31-year-old hails from Pune.