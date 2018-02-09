  • Associate Sponsor
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un lookalikes thrown out of Winter Olympics opening ceremony

People dressed up as U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un caused a commotion when they appeared in the stands at the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on Friday before swiftly being shown out by security staff.

north korea, donald trump, kim jong un, us korea war, south north korea talks, winter olympics, world news, indian express Athletes from both countries entered the arena under a flag depicting a unified Korea as American Vice President Mike Pence and Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, watched on from a VIP box. (Source: Files/Agencies)
“We’re getting along great,” said the Un lookalike, who declined to give his name. “We wanted to surprise everyone and bring world peace and then we’re being escorted out by security guards, which I think is really unfair,” he added. “Doesn’t everyone want peace?”

The ceremony was marked by a show of unity between North and South Korea. Athletes from both countries entered the arena under a flag depicting a unified Korea as American Vice President Mike Pence and Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, watched on from a VIP box.

“Is my sister getting the same treatment?,” the Un lookalike said as he was escorted out of the stadium.

