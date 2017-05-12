Divya Kakran settles for silver after life-lesson at Asian Wrestling Championships

Divya Kakran, known for her aggressive style, got a taste of her own medicine as she lost to Sara Dosho. (Source: PTI) Divya Kakran, known for her aggressive style, got a taste of her own medicine as she lost to Sara Dosho. (Source: PTI)

In her final effort to get hold of her opponents legs, Divya Kakran aligned herself for an attack on Sara Dosho’s left side and tried to go for a high-crotch. But Dosho had anticipated the move and stepped aside and in turn got hold of Divya’s legs. The Indian gave it up right there and Dosho earned a victory by fall.

The result is ironic for Divya. Ever since she began wrestling, all in mud-dangals, she has won them by pinning her opponents. But on Friday, she got a taste of her own medicine and also her biggest lesson from the mat. She became the third Indian wrestler to win a silver medal after Vinesh Phogat and Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik at the senior Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi.

“Maine sirf chitt karna hi sikha hai. I have played so many dangals over the years that is the only way I want to finish matches. But today was different,” she says.

It is true as well. The 19-year-old, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, is famous in her area for pinning boys in dangals. It was a way of living life for her. For the past seven years now she has taken part in dangals, to wrestle and to earn money. She used to travel to all parts of the country with her brother Dev and father Suraj. While the brother coached her for the bouts, her father would sell hand-stitched ‘langots’ – a red coloured cloth which the male wrestlers use while competing in dangals.

It was not easy for Suraj to get his daughter to wrestle in dangal, a competition reserved for boys only. The task became even harder due to the caste restrictions in the wrestling community. As a Sain who sold langots at tournaments, Suraj could not have done it easy way. But all that effort finally transformed into something good and Suraj is happy that his daughter is bringing medals home.

As he cheered from the stands on Friday, Suraj told Divya to do what she has always done. But for the first time in so many years, she could not execute.

“Though I did not treat this as a dangal but I had to pin her. She is a big wrestler and an Olympic champion so obviously she is more experienced. But this was a learning experience for me and know my mistakes,” Divya says.

While she could not pull off the pin in the final, she did show her pet technique in the opening match. Competing against a Chen-Chi Huang of Chinese Taipei, Divya took an early lead of two points and in the same move, had Huang on her back. For next 24 seconds, she kept trying to bring her opponent’s shoulders to mat and managed to get the pin in just 56 seconds. Despite her smaller stature than her opponents, her strength was no match. The second win confirmed this as she beat Hyeonyeong Park, an even taller wrestler of Korea, 12-4 amid loud cheers from the crowd.

But the baby-faced wrestler does admit that this was one of the biggest day in her small wrestling career, in which she is still eligible for junior level for one more year. But she is more focussed on bigger goals.

“Now I cannot say I don’t have experience of competing against top wrestlers. I am still a kid in front of them but to win gold medals, I need to beat them and that is my focus from now on till Tokyo Olympics,” she says.

Even Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh has high hopes from the 69-kg wrestler. “I asked to stop competing in dangals and focus on mat wrestling. This is what will bring medals for her. She has the strength to compete at top level. All she needs are a few techniques,” he says. “I have even asked her father to stop selling langots.”

All the help has done a lot of good to Divya family but the real change is all because of her daughter. In February, she won Rs 10-lakh in a national level tournament and later in April, she won a bronze medal at the Dan Kolov & Nikola Petrov tournament in Bulgaria.

According to women’s national team coach Kuldeep Malik, this is just the start of bigger things for the young girl. “She has the ability but the other wrestler (Dosho) was too strong for her today. If she continues to train hard at the camp, she will be ready in a year’s time,” he says.

