Dismal show by Indian trio men’s trap event at ShotGun World Cup

Indian trio of Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Kynan Chenai and Birendeep Sodhi could not make it through to the six-man final round and bowed out in qualification stage of International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun.

Zoravar came closest, shooting a score of 121 out of 125 to finish 8th. Zoravar had reached the finals of the New Delhi World Cup stage by shooting 118.

Olympian Kynan Chenai shot 120 to finish 16th while Birendeep Sodhi finished with a score of 112 securing a miserable 53rd position. World No 5 Alberto Fernandez won gold having won bronze in the first World Cup stage held in New Delhi earlier this month.

He bettered that performance by beating Antonio Bailon 45-42 in the finals. Aaron Heading of Great Britain won the Bronze. India’s next competitors are 14-year old Shapath Bharadwaj and New Delhi World Cup silver medalist Ankur Mittal in the men’s double trap.

