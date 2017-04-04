Dipa Karmakar undergoes knee surgery, to miss Asian Championship

Dipa Karmakar produced best-ever performance by an Indian gymnast at the Olympics in Rio. (Source: PTI) Dipa Karmakar produced best-ever performance by an Indian gymnast at the Olympics in Rio. (Source: PTI)

Star Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar has undergone a knee surgery, ruling her out of the Asian Championships next month.

Karmakar underwent an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) surgery in Mumbai and will not participate in the Thailand meet scheduled from May 18.

“Hi everyone, there is an update. I recently got injured during practice and underwent an ACL surgery. Rehabilitaion has started and I will be back soon,” Karmakar posted on twitter.

The 23-year-old is reportedly being attended to by reknowned Dr Anant Joshi, who has treated Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in the past.

Karmakar shot to fame by becoming the first Indian woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics. She finished fourth in her pet event of vault at the Rio Games.

She had first come into the spotlight after winning a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, becoming the first Indian female gymnast to do so.

