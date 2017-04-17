Latest News
Dipa Karmakar, Sakshi Malik and Sharath Gayakwad named in Forbes Under-30 Superachievers

Three Indian sportstars have been named in Forbes' Under-30 Superachievers list from Asia with Sakshi Malik, Dipa Karmakar and Sharath Gayakwad named.

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar, wrestler Sakshi Malik and Sharath Gayakwad have been named in the list of Under 30 achievers from Asia for the year 2017. The list includes over 50 Indians across the board including the two ladies from the sporting world. Sakshi Malik rose to stardom after her bronze medal win at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Meanwhile Karamakar became the first Indian gymnast to qualify for the finals of the sports at the same Olympics.

India has 53 achievers in total in the list which is second only to China with 76 names in the honorees list of 300 impressive young entrepreneurs.

In the sporting arena from India, Karmakar and Malik are the marquee faces. “While she didn’t win a medal, she ranked an impressive fourth on her first-ever Olympic outing, missing the bronze by a hair’s breadth – 0.15 points,” Forbes said on Karmakar.

Forbes celebrated Malik’s rise to fame and to play the sport while hailing from a small town of Rohtak to face a lot of local opposition to take up the sport when she was just 12.

The list also features Gayakwad, 25, India’s first Paralympic swimmer, coach and Arjuna award winner who has won 96 medals for the country. “Swimming wasn’t enough – he realised that the struggle to find swim apparel was still difficult in India – so he formed Gamatics, an aggregator between international brands and domestic retailers, for anyone to find swimwear in India,” Forbes said.

Other prominent names from outside India in the list are: Chen Long (Chinese badminton player), Shinji Kagawa (Japan’s footballer), Joseph Schooling (Singaporean swimmer) and Son Heungmin (Korea’s footballer) and Chen Ruolin (Chinese diver).

