Dipa Karmakar delighted after being nominated for Padma Shri

Dipa Karmakar missed a medal by whisker when she finished fourth in women’s vault event in Rio Olympics. Dipa Karmakar missed a medal by whisker when she finished fourth in women’s vault event in Rio Olympics.

Ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar expressed her delight after she was nominated for the prestigious Padma Shri award.

“I am delighted. This has increased my responsibility many folds. I would try my best to bring medals from all the competitions,” she told reporters.

Dipa is the first Indian woman ever to compete in the Olympics. She missed a medal by whisker when she finished fourth in women’s vault event in Rio Olympics last year.

Her coach Bisweswar Nandi also expressed his happiness.

“Dipa is our pride. She is the golden girl of our state. The decision to give her Padma Shri award also boosted my responsibility to equip her in a better way so that she can bring laurels for the country,” Nandi said.