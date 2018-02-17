The need is to make kids start gymnastics at a young age: Bishweshwar Nandi

Gymnastics coach Bishweshwar Nandi at GMADA Sports Complex, Sector 78, Mohali, on Friday. (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi) Gymnastics coach Bishweshwar Nandi at GMADA Sports Complex, Sector 78, Mohali, on Friday. (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi)

With Rio Olympian Dipa Karmarkar being approached by young gymnasts at GMADA Sports Complex on Friday morning, Dronacharya awardee coach Bishweshwar Nandi was busy talking to parents of a young gymnast. Nandi, who is a coach with Tripura’s sports department, has trained Karmakar since the last two decades and terms Dipa’s achievement in Rio a stepping stone for Indian gymnastics.

“Dipa’s performance has brought some changes for the sport in the country. But as a coach, I cannot call it a success. Yes, an Indian gymnast girl qualified for Olympics after a gap of 52 years and finished a historic fourth. But we did not figure in the medal tally. The world took note of our performance and even the Russian and US coaches asked us about training and applauded us. For the CWG, we have a pool of players like Ashish Kumar, Rakesh Patra, Aruna Reddy and Pranati Nayak and I am sure of them winning medals,” said the coach, who was conferred with the Dronacharya Award in 2016.

Nandi, whose wife Soma first spotted Deepa, was an international-level gymnast in the 1980s and competed for India in more than 10 international events. While Nandi was a three-time national champion, his ward Dipa won the national title seven times. Karmakar’s fourth-place finish in Rio Olympics came after she scored 15.066 in the finals and Nandi’s coaching methods were also appreciated by teams from USA and Russia.

“Gymnastics is still not very popular in India. We have 12-15 training centres in India and some centres lack full set of equipment. In countries like USA and Russia, there are a lot of private centres, too. When we qualified, Injeti Srinivas, SAI DG, asked me about the need to train abroad. I refused and told him that we would train in India and prove that we have the right coaches to achieve success. He ordered equipment worth Rs 78 lakh at that time and we got the equipment in 15 days. That’s what the sport needs in India,” shared the coach, who quit the BSF to become a gymnastics coach.

While gymnasts from 24 states are taking part in the nationals, Nandi also terms the role of a coach as the most important in gymnastics. “In gymnastics, the coach’s role is 80 per cent and the remaining 20 per cent is of the gymnast. But medals come with the total effort of both. The need is to make the kids start the sport at a young age. Dipa Karmakar was five years old when she started. Her father is a weightlifting coach and he never interfered in her training or coaching methods. Parents need to show that kind of trust, too. A lot of national medallists earlier came from Gurdaspur due to coach Jagtar Singh. I respected him a lot. His death was a loss for Indian gymnastics. But we need more such coaches,” said the coach.

When asked about Dipa’s training, the coach replied, “A lot can happen before 2020. We have started training the Tsukahara vault for Dipa Karmakar and we will also start a new vault handspring forward 540 turn in the coming time. We can still opt for it. Produnova in the future. Deepa has mastered it and she can resume whenever she likes.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App