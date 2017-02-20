Dimitrij Ovtcharov ends teenage Harimoto’s dream run

Ovtcharov numbed the teenager with his unusual serves. Ovtcharov numbed the teenager with his unusual serves.

Having played two seven-game thrillers against Japanese opponents the previous day, Dimitrij Ovtcharov wasn’t in a mood for another as the world No. 5 wrapped up the India Open final in 37 minutes, defeating Japan’s 13-year-old Tomokazu Harimoto 4-0.

“It looked easy but it wasn’t. I was under so much pressure because I didn’t want to be the one to lose to the youngest World Tour winner,” said the top seed, who defended his title win from 2010. “I didn’t want to make history in a wrong way. I tried my best regardless of his age and went by my tactics.”

A big part of said tactics was the 29-year-old’s service.

Ovtcharov’s serves are different. The 6’1” German crouches down to table-level, springs back up and slashes a backhand over. Listed by Time magazine as ‘one of the best inventions of 2008’, the serve — essentially a simple backhand serve if you take away the smoke and mirrors — has dumbfounded many an opponent. But the world No. 5 didn’t want to test it too much against Harimoto. Ovtcharov resorted to another rare kind, the high-toss serve, which worked like a charm. He tossed the ball high and playing a low forehand. Harimoto’s backhand jabs would either go long, or crash against the net.

“Many opponents are used to my service. I was playing him for the first time and wanted to vary the serves as much as possible.” The chants of ‘Dima’ by the sizable crowd at the Thyagraj stadium made Ovtcharov feel like he was “playing in the hometown of Germany where I’ve grown up playing.” But despite the fan following, his participation in the proposed Indian table tennis league is up in the air and subject to the dates.

As for Harimoto, the strong showing should see him break into the top 50. Not bad for a kid who has been up past his bedtime way too many times in a week. Earlier in the day, Japan’s Sakura Mori completed a grand double, adding the women’s singles title to her under-21 crown.