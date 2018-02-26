  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Diego Schwartzman beats Fernando Verdasco to win Rio Open

Diego Schwartzman was in commanding form against an opponent who appeared to run out of puff after reaching both the singles and doubles finals in Rio.

By: Reuters | Published: February 26, 2018 2:07 pm
Diego Schwartzman Diego Schwartzman holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open. (Source: AP)
Top News

Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman ended a two-year wait for his second ATP tour title as he overpowered an exhausted Fernando Verdasco to win the Rio Open 6-2 6-3 on Sunday.

The world number 23 was in commanding form against an opponent who appeared to run out of puff after reaching both the singles and doubles finals in Rio.

“I was very patient, solid, intense, I knew he was very tired as he had played both singles and doubles,” Schwartzman said of his opponent who won the doubles final on Saturday.

“It’s been two years since I’ve won a tournament so I am very happy. It was a perfect week for me.”

Schwartzman broke serve three times in the first set as Verdasco produced a string of unforced errors.
Once the Spaniard squandered four break points at 2-2 in the second set, he appeared to wilt under pressure and Schwartzman ran away with the match.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

 
"We don’t want to be too greedy and we are happy with these two trophies. Hopefully next time we will win all the three trophies." 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table