Dhanraj Choudhary re-elected as Board of Director in ITTF

India’s Dhanraj Choudhary, who represents Asia in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), has been re-elected as a Board of Director (BoD) for another four years along with other continental representatives. Choudhary, who is the former secretary general of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), will serve his second successive term as BoD at the ITTF.

With most of the representatives getting re-elected as the Board of Directors, the list of 32 has two newcomers in Olympic Games gold medallist and world champion Ryu Seungmin from Korea and Jörgen Persson of Sweden.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Thomas Weikert defeated Belgium’s Jean-Michel Saive 118-90 to extend his time as ITTF president for another four years.

BoDs continent-wise:

Africa: Andrew Mudibo (Kenya), Monqid El Hajji (Morocco), Ha Shun Hao Thyn Voon (Maurititius), Olabanj Oladapo, Yusuf Carrin (South Africa), Balla Lo (Senegal), Abdelrahman El Sallawi (Sudan), Thomas Kiggundu (Uganda).

Asia: Tony Yue (Hong Kong), Dhanraj Choudhary (India), Ryu Seungmin (Korea), Mohammad Sibtain (Pakistan), Abdulla Al-Mulla (Qatar), Thana Chaiprasit (Thailand).

Europe: Ivo-Goran Munivrana (Croatia), Dorte Darfelt (Denmark), Sandra Deaton (England), Sonja Grefberg (Finland), Heike Ahlert (Germany), Christinel Romanescu (Romania), Zdenko Kriz (Slovakia), Jörgen Persson (Sweden).

North America: Gordon Kaye (United States).

Latin America: Marguerita Felix (Barbados), Alaor Azevedo (Brazil), Henry Reimberg (Chile), Alexander Zamora (Costa Rica), Jorge Herrera (Guatemala), Teddy Matthews (St Lucia).

Oceania: Graeme Ireland (Australia), Anthony Ho (Fiji), Paul Kyle (New Zealand).

