‘Dhakad’ Boxer Jyoti Gulia writing a script of her own

Jyoti Gulia trained with Sudhir Hooda, coach-cum-sarpanch of the Rurki village near Rohtak Jyoti Gulia trained with Sudhir Hooda, coach-cum-sarpanch of the Rurki village near Rohtak

As Haryana’s Jyoti Gulia made her way to the ring for Friday’s flyweight (51kg) semifinal bout, the walkout music couldn’t have been more on point. The song ‘Dhaakad’ from ‘Dangal’ blared over the speakers at the Nabin Chadra Bardoloi Indoor Stadium while the 17-year-old prepared to take on Kazakhstan’s Zhansaya Abdraimova — a contest Gulia won with a 4-1 split decision to reach the final of the Women’s World Youth Boxing Championships.

“Bout se pehle jab yeh gana chala, toh main emotional ho gayi. Iss movie mein parents supported the girls for wrestling par meri family mere boxing karne ke khilaf thi,” Gulia said after the win.

In stark contrast to Dangal, which revolved around wrestler Mahaveer Phogat’s immense support to daughters Geeta and Babita, Gulia had to sneak off for practice after father Maman Singh barred her from taking up boxing. She trained with Sudhir Hooda, coach-cum-sarpanch of the Rurki village near Rohtak explained her absence to her parents by saying “I am going to study science projects at a friend’s house.” “In 2012, a neighbor boy won a medal at district level and everyone praised him. I thought of the same and realised the village would praise me too. Four months after I stared, there was the state championship in Jhajhar and I had to tell my parents about boxing.”

As expected, her parents lost their cool and Hooda had to intervene. “They agreed only when sir told them that I would leave boxing if I do not win gold.”

The first medal came soon after — at the 2013 PYKKA nationals. She won two gold medals in the next two editions and became the national school champion in 46kg. In January this year, Gulia became the national youth champion in 48 Kg followed by a gold medal in Serbia and bronze in Ahmet Comert Championship in Turkey, and support from her parents followed.

“When I started, I saved from the money my father gave me to buy groceries. I would save up and buy Rs300 shoes for practice and running and they would tear fast. My parents started understanding when I won at the national level and when I joined the camp, I got chance to get proper boxing shoes which added to my speed and counter movements,” says Gulia. The speed and counter-punching helped Gulia beat her Kazakh opponent on Friday and would do her well against Russia’s Ekaterina Molchanova in the final. A win over the Russian, whom she defeated in Serbia and the resulting gold medal will secure a berth in next year’s Youth Olympics. It will also make her dreams of the village preparing for a grand welcome come true.

“That’s why I wanted to win and when my whole village will see me on television for the final, it will be like a movie for me,” Gulia said.

Boro, Shashi advance

Shashi Chopra defeated Mongolia’s Namunn Monkhor with a unanimous 5-0 decision in the win in the featherweight (57 Kg) while local favourite Ankushita Boro ended the challenge of Thanchanok Sakri of Thailand in the light welterweight (64 Kg) semi-final. Neha Yadav lost to Dina Islambekova of Kazakhstan in the heavy weight (+81 Kg) semi-final.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App