Devendro Singh enters semi-finals of Ulaanbaatar Cup

Silver medallist from the Commonwealth Games L Devendro Singh (52kg) has advanced to the semifinals of the Ulaanbaatar Cup boxing tournament. The tournament which is being held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, saw Devendro secure a win against his opponent – Russia’s Dimitrii Yusupov. With this win, Devendro also assured himself of a medal.

As far as other Indian athletes are concerned Rohit Tokas (64kg) lost to Chinzorig Baatarsukh of Mongolia and ended his tournament on a disappointing note.

Noticeably, world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg), will open her campaign on Friday against the winner of the bout between Russia’s Anna Aedma and Korea’s Chol Mi Bang. This will be an interesting contest as Mary Kom returns to the ring after a long time.

In the men’s draw, Mohamed Hussamuddin (56kg) will face China’s Ma Xin Ming, while another K Shyam Kumar (49kg) will face Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu of Mongolia in the last eight. In another contest Ankush Dahiya (64kg) will also be squaring off against his Mongolian opponent. Another Indian athlete Duryodhan Singh (69kg) will take fight his battle in Byamba-Erdene Otgonbaatar.

Meanwhile, among the women, Priyanka Chaudhary (60kg) will fight it out against Russian Aleksandra Ordina. On the other hand Kalawanti (75kg) will be up against Russia’s, Liubov Iusupova.

