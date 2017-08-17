Delhi shooter attacked by wasps at Karni Singh Range

Delhi pistol shooter Lovleen Kaur was stung by a swarm of wasps while training at Karni Singh Shooting Range which, she said, did not have a first aid facility.

Kaur said she was attacked by a group of wasps and bitten by at least four of them at different parts of her body while doing practice at the 25m range yesterday.

“I got stung by four wasps at the range. I went ahead to change the template but got attacked by a swarm of wasps. I was feeling dizzy and numb for a while. After that, my face turned red and started swelling. I was feeling a stinging sensation the whole body,” she said in a statement today.

“There was no first aid (facility) at this world class shooting range. Only a lady sweeper helped me though some male shooters and a guard was present at that time. Actually, not many people were there and the few people who were there were all males. So may be, that’s why nobody came forth.

“The guard gave me a steel scale to rub it over the skin. And a sweeper (lady) helped me with packing my stuff. Thank god, it did not happen while I was shooting at my lane.

Otherwise with a loaded pistol in my hand, any mishap could have happened,” she added.

Lovleen’s father Ishwinderjeet Singh said, “She came back home with her face and legs swollen a bit, and slightly fever was also there. It is a serious problem at the range. I would request the concerned authorities to take up the issue.

“I would also file a formal complaint about it. She was given anti-allergic medicine by our family doctor.

“If the wasps had attacked her in more numbers, it could at times be fatal also,” he added.

Ace marksman and Indian junior shooting team chief coach Jaspal Rana said, “This is a reason for concern. Imagine if some shooter is at the shooting bay with a loaded weapon and at that time such thing happens, it could be very dangerous.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App